Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 16:56 Hits: 0

The daughter of Bobby McFerrin, Madison is like a hypnotist: She creates expansive, atmospheric grooves that grow and bloom, layer by layer.

(Image credit: Jamie Stow/WXPN)

