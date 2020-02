Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 16:37 Hits: 0

Eliza Gilkyson has announced the release her new album, 2020, a collection of politically charged anthems designed to motivate, reflect and inspire action...listen to her lead single "Sooner or Later".

The post Eliza Gilkyson Announces New Album “2020” and Shares New Single appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/eliza-gilkyson-2020-sooner-or-later/