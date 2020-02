Articles

Our Tune of the Day is Climber which appears on Ian Carr's new album 'I LIke Your Taste in Music'. Watch him performing the tune live with Laura Wilkie. He says it was formerly known as Pisspod after he dropped his 125 GB iPod classic down the toilet on a train...

