Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

On this week's playlist, a doomy and gorgeous incantation from Psalm Zero featuring Lingua Ignota, Pulse Emitter's emotionally rich synths and guitarist Chris Forsyth's ultimate form.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

