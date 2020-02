Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 14:09 Hits: 1

Like the opening lines “Straight to heart, straight to the point” of Dorothy Moore’s “I’ll Always Love You,” Lisa Mills gets straight to it from the opener “Greenwood, Mississippi,” and […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/02/reviews/albums/lisa-mills