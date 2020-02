Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 11:03 Hits: 0

Samantha Crain releases new single and video 'Garden Dove'. Watch the accompanying video - a spooky Oklahoma backroads cult video inspired by Robert Weine and Hitchcock.

The post New Video/Single: Samantha Crain – Garden Dove appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/video-samantha-crain-garden-dove/