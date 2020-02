Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 12:57 Hits: 0

An exceedingly intriguing record, as notable for its deceptively vulnerable character as for its compact, concentrated expressiveness. Diana also confirms herself to be a writer of considerable insight and a performer of no mean sensitivity.

The post Diana Collier: Ode To Riddley Walker appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/diana-collier-ode-to-riddley-walker/