Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 11:19 Hits: 1

Tom Tykwer's high-powered classic from 1998 is getting a Bollywood makeover. Sony Pictures Films India is co-producing the Hindi-language version of "Run Lola Run," starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/run-lola-run-set-to-get-a-bollywood-remake/a-52416083?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf