Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 14:50 Hits: 1

Beata Ernman, the younger sister of the famous climate activist, has announced she will perform in a Stockholm musical alongside her mother this fall. The sisters hail from a talented family of performers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greta-thunberg-s-sister-launches-her-singing-career/a-52419740?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf