Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 18:40 Hits: 4

Daniel Lee Martin always knew he wanted to be famous. He launched a country music career where he would write songs with Keith Urban, open for Willie Nelson, and have MLB pitching ace Bronson Arroyo invest in him. He would star in reality TV shows. But now, Daniel Lee Martin is famous for all of the wrong reasons.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-country-star-pedophile-daniel-lee-martin/