Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 16:16 Hits: 2

On May 1st, Sam Carter will release his highly anticipated fourth album Home Waters. Taken from the album, watch him performing 'The Forge' live at Simpson Street Studios in Thropton, a converted church with fantastic acoustics.

The post Video Premiere: Sam Carter – The Forge (Live) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/video-premiere-sam-carter-the-forge-live/