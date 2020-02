Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 19:10 Hits: 4

George Strait has minted yet another career milestone that puts him in an elite class of musical performers, not just in country music, but anywhere in the world. He's now officially sold over 10 million tickets to events since first reporting touring revenue officially, only the 2nd country artist to ever do so.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/george-strait-hits-10-million-ticket-milestone/