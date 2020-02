Articles

The legendary showman didn't want to cancel his show in New Zealand despite a pneumonia diagnosis earlier in the day. "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more," he wrote.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

