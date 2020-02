Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

The NY Philharmonic has commissioned 19 women to create new works to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. It's called Project 19.

(Image credit: Chris Lee/Courtesy New York Philharmonic)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2020/02/16/805727574/19th-amendment-19-women-ny-philharmonics-2020-program-celebrates-suffragettes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music