Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 04:53 Hits: 5

By Paul T. Mueller The 13th edition of the Cayamo festival-at-sea was another (mostly) happy week of sun, fun and, above all, music – scores of shows performed by world-class musicians, all on a seven-night cruise to two sunny Caribbean islands. Marquee names in this year’s lineup included Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, soul icon Mavis Staples and Americana stalwart…

Read more

The post Cayamo 2020: Sun, fun, music and marriage appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/cayamo-2020-sun-fun-music-and-marriage/