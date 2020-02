Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 16:12 Hits: 3

If word comes down that Tami Neilson is making her way to your town, pitch the tent, prop up the podium, assemble the pews, pass out handbills and burn up the telephones lines to put everyone on alert that the new queen of rockabilly herself is coming to testify and save souls with her earth-shattering shouts and dulcet coos.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-tami-neilsons-chickaboom/