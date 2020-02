Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

The new vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry said this week in an interview that Hank Williams will not be reinstated to the institution he helped popularize. But while casting aside the idea of Reinstating Hank, he inadvertently mentioned the reason why the case for Hank's reinstatement is warranted.

