Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 09:13 Hits: 1

Fresh off sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish dropped her new song for the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. British actor Daniel Craig is set to give his final performance as the 007 agent.

