Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 10:57 Hits: 1

The ancient Roman Victoria of Calvatone statue, last seen in a Berlin museum before WWII, has been rediscovered at the Hermitage Museum in Russia. The statue was found thanks to a German-Russian museum initiative.

