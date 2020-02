Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 15:52 Hits: 1

Canadian country and Western singer Corb Lund recently announced he will be releasing a new album called 'Agricultural Tragic,' and ahead of the record, he's released a new song called "90 Seconds of Your Time." Corb alluded with the release of the song that it was based on a true story, and now we know just how true that story is.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/corb-lunds-new-song-is-about-a-hunting-trip-with-evan-felker/