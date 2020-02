Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

Carly Pearce released her sophomore album, a self-titled affair. Pearce is out with the single "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice. Pearce wrote the song with Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. She also recorded "Finish Your Sentences" with husband Michael Ray. Pearce had a hit with the title track of her debut album, "Every Little Thing....

