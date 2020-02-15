For something different on Valentine's Day, Denning drops ABBY

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

It may be Valentine's Day today, so Travis Denning probably figured why not release a break-up song. Denning is out today with "ABBY." Written by Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and Chase McGill, the track marks singer/songwriter Denning's first outside recording. The track follows his current single, "After A Few." The song about is break up, and when posed with the question if there is someone new, the answer is "yes, and her name is 'ABBY.' That's 'Any Body But You."...

