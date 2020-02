Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 14:01 Hits: 1

Relatively intimate and smoky, with tendrils of icicle lights crawling across the walls like softly incandescent ivy, Trading Boundaries in East Sussex, England, played host in 2018 to the first-ever […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/02/reviews/albums/geoffrey-downes-christopher-braide