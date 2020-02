Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 09:21 Hits: 0

Basia Bulat is all set to release her new album Are You in Love? next month on March 27th, watch her new video for 'Already Forgiven' which was shot on Kodak film.

The post Basia Bulat Shares New Video Shot on Kodak Film appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/basia-bulat-shares-new-video-kodak/