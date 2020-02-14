The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video Premiere: Anne Marie Almedal – Lightshadow Live Sessions Volume 2

Watch Norwegian folk chanteuse Anne Marie Almedal performing two songs from her Lightshadow album - stripped back to the acoustic core and recorded live in a remote Merlinesque cave outside Kristiansand, and the abandoned Agder Theatre.

