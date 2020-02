Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 12:10 Hits: 1

Asli Erdogan was arrested on August 2016 and accused of "terror propaganda" and of "undermining national unity." She has lived in a self-imposed exile in Europe since she was allowed to leave Turkey in 2017.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-writer-asli-erdogan-acquitted-of-terrorism-charges/a-52377559?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf