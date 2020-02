Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 18:05 Hits: 2

Morbid humor. Drug-inspired songs. A decadent favorite meal. The Prince of Darkness and his all-star collaborators tell an intimate crowd the backstory behind the musician's upcoming album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/new-ozzy-osbourne-album-ordinary-man-event-952903/