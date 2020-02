Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 1

For "One-Hit Wonders/Second-Best Songs," veteran music writer Maura Johnston recommends "The Sweetest Girl" by the band Scritti Politti. They're known mostly for their 1985 hit "Perfect Way."

(Image credit: Tom Sheehan /Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/804915732/scritti-politti-and-the-punk-pop-inflection-point?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music