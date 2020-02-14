Rucker rides Wagon Wheel to 8x Platinum

Articles

Darius Rucker was surprised with a plaque celebrating the RIAA's recent 8x-Platinum certification of his hit song "Wagon Wheel" during a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum yesterday. Since topping the charts for back-to-back weeks in 2013, "Wagon Wheel" has now become one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time. Rucker is now the only solo male country act to achieve the honor of an 8x-plus multi-Platinum song in RIAA's history....

