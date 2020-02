Articles

Cup O'Joe have all bases covered...Be it banjo to bass, vocals to violin, every phrase and fill is a complete work in itself. If Americana and Bluegrass is a descendant of Irish and Ulster Scots music, then Cup O’ Joe have brought it home and taught it a lesson.

