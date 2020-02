Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

It's not just the fact that Logan Ledger's voice sounds like a striking combination of George Jones and Dwight Yoakam, and that he could write songs to compliment it, it was about the team that had assembled around his talent, namely highly-decorated producer T Bone Burnett, and Rounder Records.

