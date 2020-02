Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 18:39 Hits: 4

Ever since Tim McGraw's move to Sony, it's seemed like a series of missteps. Now Tim McGraw is a man without a label. We'll likely hear about McGraw signing to a new label in a matter of days. Maybe it will even be Big Machine. Don't count on it being Curb. But again the question is, why all the label musical chairs in the first place?

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-tim-mcgraw-leaving-sony-nashville/