Willie's drummer, Paul English, dies at 87

Paul English, long-time drummer for Willie Nelson, died today at 87. A cause of death could not be ascertained for English, who was the subject of Nelson's song "Me and Paul." The song contains lyrics about Nelson and English being detained at an airport in Milwaukee, Wisc. and arrested in Laredo, Texas over drugs. English first played with Nelson in 1955, but did not join his band, nicknamed the Family, until 1966. In between, English played with Delbert McClinton and others....

