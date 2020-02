Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 10:40 Hits: 3

Watch Burn Bridged, among the most upbeat tracks from Sound of Yell’s joyful and mercurial forthcoming new album, Leapling, which simultaneously hints at Moondog, Ennio Morricone and Tropicalia arranger Rogerio Duprat.

