Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh returns with Thar Toinn / Seaborne, a new mini-album featuring songs inspired by the sea or a sea-theme. Watch her video for Port na bPúcaí - The Fairy Tune from The Blasket Islands, Co. Kerry.

