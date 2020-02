Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 15:28 Hits: 3

The Forbidden City is closed, Art Basel Hong Kong is canceled: The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered tourist sites and nixed cultural events, both within China and beyond. In artistic circles, talk is of little else.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/closed-canceled-downsized-coronavirus-hits-chinese-culture/a-52365709?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf