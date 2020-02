Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 18:41 Hits: 5

The country-music vet is responsible for upholding the culture of one of Nashville's most vital, legendary institutions — a job that can keep him working 24 hours at a time

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/grand-ole-opry-dan-rogers-at-work-951618/