Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

A third-generation mobster who turned state’s witness in 1999 and entered the Federal Witness Protection Program, only to become the mastermind behind two fraudulent restaurant chains attributed to two prominent country music personalities in Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts, has finally been indicted.

