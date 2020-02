Articles

Paul English, the long time drummer, manager, and right hand man for Willie Nelson, has died, Saving Country Music can confirm. A member of Willie's band from his start in shady bars in Fort Worth, Texas, all the way up to Willie's most recent shows, he was the seminal member of Willie Nelson's Family Band. He also acted as Willie's manager.

