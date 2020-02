Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:01 Hits: 1

Phil Elverum shares his open wounds — of death, love and the loss of love — in close harmonies, accompanied only by electric and nylon-string guitars.

(Image credit: Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/12/804681846/mount-eerie-with-julie-doiron-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music