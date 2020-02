Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

A few years ago, a new Mardi Gras krewe sprung up with the aim of celebrating the Haitian roots that run deep through the city's cultural identity. It was co-founded by two members of Arcade Fire.

(Image credit: Kanaval/Courtesy of the artist)

