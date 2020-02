Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 09:55 Hits: 1

On his latest album, Robert Vincent sings "Nobody knows the ending", but this outstanding album is a very good start on the path to finding the light at the end of the tunnel in which we seem to be lost.

