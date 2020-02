Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 09:25 Hits: 1

What blinds, but does not rust? What can make its way through the digestive track, but also fall down? The answer, according to popular German idioms, is one of the greatest feelings in the world: Love.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-idioms-all-you-need-is-love/a-52117773?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf