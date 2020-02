Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

In 1895 the Lumiere brothers held one of the first public film screenings. Viewers simply couldn't believe the moving magic before their eyes. Today fact, fiction and debate continue to swirl around cinema.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-film-was-born-125-years-ago/a-52339336?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf