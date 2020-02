Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 02:32 Hits: 1

When looking to assemble a draft class of strong and talented country music women to return some balance to the genre, you better not let your gaze shoot over the head of Canadian-born, and Austin-forged singer/songwriter Whitney Rose. They don't just hand out residencies at Austin's legendary Continental Club to anyone.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/whitney-rose-announces-new-album-we-still-go-to-rodeos/