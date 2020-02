Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Send in your video before midnight ET on March 30. If you win, you'll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C., and tour the country with NPR Music.

(Image credit: NPR)

