McGraw exits Sony Nashville

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Tim McGraw has left Sony Nashville, Billboard reported today. McGraw had been on the label, along with wife Faith Hill, since 2017. They released "The Rest of Our Life," "Neon Church," which peaked at 20 on Country Airplay and "Thought About You," which hit 17 last year. The news comes at a time when McGraw is launching his Here on Earth tour on July 10. Tickets for the tour also included the chance to redeem one CD of the upcoming "Here on Earth."...

