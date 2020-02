Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 16:17 Hits: 1

Place whatever qualifiers you wish on the estimation of John Moreland as the overlord of all modern songwriters, like his stuff isn't very commercial, or that sometimes he strains to find a proper melody. But on paper, his lines are pure poetry, putting words to the fears and anxieties that wash over us on a daily basis.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-john-moreland-lp5/