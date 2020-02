Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 February 2020

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced their sixth studio album to be released on May 15th called 'Reunions.' Ahead of the new album, Jason Isbell has released the blistering and politically-charged anthem "Be Afraid." Far from roots or even notions of Americana, it's only fair to label it rock with a highly-charged political message.

