Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 09:50 Hits: 5

Greensky Bluegrass and Mavis Staples are among the final additions to the MerleFest line-up, it was announced today. Paul Thorn, Cane Mill Road, Sweet Potato Pie, The Barefoot Movement, Nefesh Mountain, and Smitty and the Jumpstarters also were added to the fest, coming April 23-26 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C....

